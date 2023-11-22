Capital International Sarl Sells 6,387 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital International Sarl cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 0.7 %

NFLX stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.00 and a 200-day moving average of $411.57. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $209.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

