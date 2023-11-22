Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604,429 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.10% of NICE worth $1,309,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 122.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 417,277 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 26.2% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 194,508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,889,000 after purchasing an additional 162,164 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,147,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in NICE by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 196,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.67. The company had a trading volume of 279,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

