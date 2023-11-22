Capital Research Global Investors Has $2.71 Billion Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.39% of Starbucks worth $2,711,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,001. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.70.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

