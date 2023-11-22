Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 288,999 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.68% of ServiceNow worth $1,926,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $670.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $580.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $678.03. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

