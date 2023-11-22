Capital Research Global Investors Sells 924,160 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,623,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 924,160 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.68% of Chevron worth $1,986,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

CVX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.67. 4,747,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,617. The company has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

