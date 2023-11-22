Capital World Investors Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $2,660,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,936,000 after buying an additional 166,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,268,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,330,000 after buying an additional 84,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,823,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of EXR stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $126.62. The stock had a trading volume of 429,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,232. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Read Our Latest Report on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.