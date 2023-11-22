Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,119,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 8.45% of Discover Financial Services worth $2,467,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 482,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,527. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

