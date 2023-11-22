Capital World Investors Has $2.52 Billion Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Capital World Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.77% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $2,520,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. 3,681,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.