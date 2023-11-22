Capital World Investors Has $2.72 Billion Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,981,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038,405 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 8.61% of Dollar Tree worth $2,723,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.75. 1,088,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

