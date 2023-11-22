Capital World Investors Has $2.99 Billion Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 4.38% of CSX worth $2,993,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl grew its position in CSX by 53.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 141,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in CSX by 134.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 213,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,742 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,815,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,916,000 after buying an additional 83,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 439,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097,982. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

