Capital World Investors Has $5.04 Billion Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.58% of Netflix worth $5,035,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,757. The company has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.