Capital World Investors Sells 14,560 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,541,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $2,345,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $263,179,000. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,273,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,153,000 after buying an additional 294,478 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 83,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 82.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,900,000 after acquiring an additional 776,674 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,709. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

