Capital World Investors Sells 3,247,665 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,141,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247,665 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $1,985,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $187.69. 497,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $230.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.