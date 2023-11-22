Capital World Investors Sells 5,126,712 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,940,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,126,712 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.09% of Centene worth $3,233,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after buying an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after buying an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,302. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

