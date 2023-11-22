CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Trading Down 41.8%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was down 41.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHHHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CareRx from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark lowered CareRx from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on CareRx from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get CareRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHHHF

CareRx Trading Down 41.8 %

CareRx Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

(Get Free Report)

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.