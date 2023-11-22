CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Trading Down 41.8%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was down 41.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CHHHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CareRx from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark lowered CareRx from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on CareRx from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020.
