Cascades Inc. Plans 1 Dividend of $0.48 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) declared a 1 dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd.

Cascades Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,508. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$7.71 and a twelve month high of C$13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Cascades alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.70.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.