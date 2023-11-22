Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.94

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.94 and traded as low as C$11.78. Cascades shares last traded at C$11.99, with a volume of 122,773 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.70.

Get Cascades alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAS

Cascades Stock Up 0.6 %

Cascades Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.95.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is -104.35%.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.