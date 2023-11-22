Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Increased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,457 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.13 and its 200 day moving average is $253.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

