Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3 %

CAT traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $246.25. 2,363,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,363. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

