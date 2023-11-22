Celestia 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $299.39 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $914.98 million and $299.39 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $6.27 or 0.00016740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,004,821,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,865,446 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,004,602,739.726011 with 145,646,267.476011 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.75499441 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $398,582,671.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

