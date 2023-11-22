Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

