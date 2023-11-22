Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

