Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Trading Up 1.6%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 2,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

