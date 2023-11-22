Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.58. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 126,264 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

