Coin98 Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $116.34 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003110 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000247 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015804 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,666,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

