Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance

CIBN remained flat at $13.26 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Community Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

