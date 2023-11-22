CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

CompuMed Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

About CompuMed

(Get Free Report)

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.