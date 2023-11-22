Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.84

Shares of Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.84 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.90). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.89), with a volume of 137,191 shares traded.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.87. The stock has a market cap of £60.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

