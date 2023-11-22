Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Ying Christina Liu Sells 4,240 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Ying Christina Liu sold 416 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $12,396.80.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. 1,827,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337,082 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1,059.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,700 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $92,207,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $105,594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Recommended Stories

