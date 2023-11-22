Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Chad Verbowski Sells 8,859 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 417,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,795. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Confluent by 27.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Confluent by 128.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 2,001.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

