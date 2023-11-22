Conflux Price Tops $0.15 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $523.30 million and $24.09 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,408.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00183309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.69 or 0.00597959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.54 or 0.00437188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050850 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00124975 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,457,709,576 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

