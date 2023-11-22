ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.44. 5,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 11,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.