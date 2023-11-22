Core Gold Inc, (TSE:DMM) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Core Gold Inc, (TSE:DMM – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 20,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 60,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Core Gold Inc, Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39.
About Core Gold Inc,
Core Gold Inc, formerly Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc, is a Canada-based gold mining company with operations in southern Ecuador. The Company’s assets are: the Dynasty Goldfield Project, the Zaruma Gold Mine and Mill, as well as the Jerusalem Gold Project located approximately 30 kilometers (km) south of the Fruta del Norte project.
