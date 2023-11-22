Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Trading Up 3.3%

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 40,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Core Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 20th.

Get Core Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Core Lithium

Core Lithium Trading Down 5.7 %

Core Lithium Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43.

(Get Free Report)

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, uranium, lead, zinc, rare earth elements, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory; and Shoobridge Lithium, Anningie and Barrow Creek Lithium, Blueys and Inkheart Lead/Silver, the Bynoe Gold, and Napperby uranium projects located in the Northern Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.