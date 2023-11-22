Covenant Price Hits $0.18 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $17.15 million and $12,449.50 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 85.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,529,075 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)

Buying and Selling Covenant

