CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.39. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 61,536 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Stories

