Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) versus Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Critical Analysis

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Green Dot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67 Green Dot 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Capital BDC and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Green Dot has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.53%. Given Green Dot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Green Dot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 5.29 $15.54 million $1.54 10.82 Green Dot $1.45 billion 0.30 $64.21 million $0.69 12.11

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 32.94% 10.73% 4.84% Green Dot 2.45% 8.51% 1.49%

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.