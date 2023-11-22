CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 4.4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.14 and last traded at $70.51. 1,649,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,328,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.57.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16,063.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

