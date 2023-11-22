Cronos (CRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.58 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $30.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.