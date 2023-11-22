CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,490,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,143,168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.37% of CVS Health worth $2,107,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in CVS Health by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 31,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.8% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.