CyberDragon Gold Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $28,737.85 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/binaryxGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/bnx)[Medium](https://binary-x.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

