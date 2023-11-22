Decred (DCR) Market Cap Hits $228.57 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Decred has a market capitalization of $228.57 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.60 or 0.00039118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00135795 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002747 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,657,840 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

