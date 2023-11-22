DEI (DEI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45.90

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $45.90 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00183028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010906 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

