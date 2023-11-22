DeltaFi Price Down 3.7% This Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $20,854.82 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

