Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.76. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 19,877 shares.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Deswell Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Deswell Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DSWL Free Report ) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Featured Stories

