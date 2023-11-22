Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.76. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 19,877 shares.
Deswell Industries Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.
Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%.
About Deswell Industries
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
