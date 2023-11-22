Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 4th

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 181.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 333.3%.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 0.6 %

DSX stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DSX

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 9.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

