DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $12.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.79. 1,691,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,986.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,861 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,988 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 144.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,586 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

