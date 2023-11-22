Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 11,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,603. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

