Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.46

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.46 and traded as high as $40.97. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 3,125,152 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,790,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

