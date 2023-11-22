Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Trading 4.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.42. 21,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 5,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.00% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

